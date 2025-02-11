In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at central bank gold reserves, focusing on Poland’s aggressive accumulation, Russia’s fluctuating holdings, and China’s continued purchases.
He then looks at the impact of tariffs on U.S. trade and agriculture, using historical data to explain how 2018 tariffs affected American farmers and global trade flows, and what potential future tariffs could mean for economic stability.
The presentation concludes with a market outlook for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, including key price trends, investor demand, and broader economic factors influencing the metals market. With gold prices nearing $3,000 and silver around $33. Jeff shares CPM Group's outlook for the months ahead.