In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at the sharp price movement of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in recent days and weeks, as well as showing prices over a longer perspective. He explains what is driving the swings, and why investors should remain focused on fundamentals, and not headlines.
Jeff also discusses trade deficits and foreign investment as well as the real impact of tariffs, using the U.S. iron industry as an example. He shows why tariffs often backfire, can hurt U.S. producers more than help them, and how they often do not address the root causes of problems U.S. industries face. He explains some nuances related to trade and investment.