In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at the latest CPI and PPI data and discusses CPM Group's revised global economic outlook.
Jeff also provides an update on gold and silver's dramatic price movements, the underlying factors driving this momentum, and increased economic uncertainty that could further exacerbate market instability. Additionally, he provides insights into recent COMEX silver contract liquidations, shifts in open interest, and physical delivery trends.
The video concludes with a look at CPM Group's outlook for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; and the indicators that will determine the metals next move.