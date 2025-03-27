In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group, explains how to access and understand Comex gold and silver data, including open interest, deliveries, trading volumes, and inventory reports, without falling victim to the conspiracy theories circulating online. He discusses the actual Comex interface, showing what data is available for free and how to interpret it.
Jeff also shows the the origins and purpose of futures markets, why commercials and brokers hold short positions, and how settlement prices are calculated.
The presentation continues with a discussion about the growing economic risks that have real implications for gold, silver, and other precious metals, and concludes with a look at CPM Group's latest price forecasts for the metals.