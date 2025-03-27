In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses recent silver market developments ahead of the May COMEX futures contract deliveries. He explains silver's recent volatility, and how shifts in COMEX open interest, from May to July contracts, could determine silver's next move.
Jeff also looks at physical silver holdings in COMEX depositories, emphasizing the available supply across registered and eligible inventories. Additionally, he covers investor behavior in different markets, and why North American and South Asian markets are unique in their silver buying strategies compared to the more global gold focus.
The presentation concludes with a market update, and CPM's latest views on short and medium-term gold, silver, platinum, and palladium markets.