In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at the latest economic data and its impact on gold, silver, and other precious metals markets
The First-quarter GDP data showed a -0.3% contraction in the U.S. economy, raising concerns about whether a deeper recession might be coming. Jeff explains the factors behind this figure, and why it may be even worse than it seem
Jeff also explains why gold and silver markets experienced large swings this week. Despite recent volatility, gold remains at historically elevated levels, and with the underlying economic issues remaining unresolved, the metals are likely to continue higher.