Strengths
- Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was PEPE, rising 40.75%.
- Bitcoin approached $100,000 for the first time since February, rising as much as 3.2% to $99,894 as most major tokens climbed higher. The rally extends a move that began Wednesday after announcements of U.S. trade talks with China, signaling a possible de-escalation in the tariff standoff between the world’s two largest economies, writes Bloomberg.
- Ether led a broad cryptocurrency rally this week, heading for its strongest gains since 2021, bolstered by easing global trade tensions and optimism over a network upgrade. The second-largest digital token by market value jumped as much as 14% on Friday to $2,490, explains Bloomberg.
Weaknesses
- Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the worst performer for the week was Kai, down 3.75%.
- Alex Mashinsky, founder of Celsius Network, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for defrauding hundreds of thousands of customers with high interest rates on digital asset deposits. Mashinsky pleaded guilty, says Bloomberg, and admitted to making misleading statements about Celsius’ financial health while engaging in manipulative trading to inflate the price of Celsius CEL token.
- Core Scientific reported first-quarter total revenue that missed the average analyst estimate. The decline in digital assets self-mining gross profit was primarily driven by an $82.8 million decrease in self-mining revenue, resulting from a 75% drop in Bitcoin mined due to the halving, according to Bloomberg.
Opportunities
- Coinbase Global has agreed to acquire Deribit, the world’s largest Bitcoin and Ether options exchange, for $2.9 billion. The deal underscores Coinbase’s bold expansion into the high-growth crypto derivatives market, where Deribit’s total trading volume nearly doubled last year to $1.2 trillion. The acquisition includes $700 million in cash and 11 million shares of Coinbase stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald is launching a new digital asset venture, Twenty One Capital, aiming to emulate Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy playbook by raising capital to accumulate Bitcoin and invest in related products and infrastructure. According to Bloomberg, the firm has ambitious plans, including native lending models, capital market instruments, and Bitcoin-focused content and media.
- A subsidiary of Strive Enterprise is merging with Asset Entities to form a Bitcoin treasury company. The new company operating under the Strive brand aims to build a “Bitcoin war chest” with a long-term investment approach designed to outperform the world’s largest cryptocurrency, writes Bloomberg.
Threats
- German authorities closed down the crypto-swapping service “eXch” located in the nation and seized assets worth $38 million. It’s the third largest seizure of crypto assets in the history of Germany’s federal criminal police office.
- Crypto bank Sygnum predicts Solana will struggle to outperform Ethereum due to its reliance on meme coin-driven revenue. The report raises concerns about Solana’s tokenomics, noting that most fees are distributed to validators rather than contributing value to the SOL token, according to Crypto News Flash.
- Democratic senators are demanding answers from top federal officials about ties between crypto giant Biance and Trump family-related digital asset ventures. The senators concerns are driven by a $2 billion investment in Binance by an Abu Dhabi-based company which used a digital toke issued by a Trump family-controlled company to settle the deal, writes Bloomberg.