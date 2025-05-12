In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides an update on current trends shaping the gold and silver markets. Discussing the increase investment demand for precious metals, Jeff looks at two important factors investors need to watch closely: the persistent strength in gold and silver buying, despite selling pressures from some investor groups, and the shift towards hedging rather than outright selling.
Jeff explains why sophisticated investors, including high net-worth individuals and family offices, are increasingly choosing to protect their gains rather than take immediate profits, anticipating potential market volatility in coming months.
The presentation concludes with a look at the current price movements of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; as well as broader market conditions, including recent bullish sentiment driven by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.