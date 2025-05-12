In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian discusses some of the misinformation surrounding precious metals and U.S. treasury markets.
With anxiety and uncertainty at heightened levels globally, Jeff looks at claims of “treasury vigilantes” driving bond markets to supposed catastrophes in gold and silver prices.
As gold prices climb back above $3,400, with silver above $34, Jeff discusses what has really been happening in precious metals markets, and shares CPM Group short and medium-term outlooks for where prices may head next.