Strengths
- Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Kaia, rising 47.86%.
- Kathleen Wrynn, formerly of JPMorgan Chase, is joining Invesco as global head of digital assets. Wrynn, who spent about three years at JPMorgan as an executive director, will be overseeing Invesco’s digital-asset portfolio which includes tokenized assets and cryptocurrencies, writes Bloomberg.
- Crypto ETFs have shown exceptional growth, with total assets under management rising approximately 97% year-over-year to $120 billion, according to new research by JPMorgan. This surge has been driven largely by the successful launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, which sparked sustained investor interest. In addition to strong inflows, the market has seen the debut of 37 new crypto funds, signaling robust product expansion.
Weaknesses
- Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the worst performer for the week was Sonic, down 14.48%.
- Bitcoin retreated from its daily high after failing to reach its record price set two weeks ago, despite jumping 16% this year due to increased demand from institutional buyers, according to Bloomberg.
- Defiance has withdrawn a regulatory filing for the Defiance MSTR Double Short Hedged ETF, which would have taken short positions on two other ETFs tracking Michael Saylor’s Strategy, explains Bloomberg. The withdrawn application doesn’t necessarily mean the product is dead, as some asset managers have pulled back and refiled plans for similar products in the past.
Opportunities
- Webull has expanded its retail trading platform to allow customers to bet on the future price of Bitcoin and Ethereum through a partnership with Kalshi. The new product will give traders the opportunity to bet on specific financial events, says Bloomberg, such as whether the price of Bitcoin will land above or below a certain price at a given hour.
- Stripe has agreed to acquire Privy, a crypto wallet provider that helps companies build crypto wallets into their user experiences. Privy’s technology allows for seamless crypto transactions, eliminating the need for users to create external wallets and link them to their accounts, writes Bloomberg.
- South Korea’s new President Lee Jae-myung is moving to allow local companies to issue stablecoins, explains Bloomberg, building on his campaign pledge. The proposed Digital Asset Basic act would enable companies with at least 500 million won in equity capital to issue stablecoins, with refunds guaranteed through reserves.
Threats
- Two men, John Woeltz and William Duplessie, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging them with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the alleged kidnapping and torture of an Italian tourist to gain access to his cryptocurrency accounts, writes Bloomberg.
- Jim Chanos criticized Michael Saylor’s valuation model for his crypto-treasury firm, calling it “financial gibberish” and recommending that investors short the company shares and buy Bitcoin instead. Chanos argued that Saylor’s firm’s market value should be based on its Bitcoin holdings, according to Bloomberg.
- Paraguayan President Santiago Pena deleted a post in his X account after a likely hack by crypto scammers who claimed the South American nation had approved Bitcoin as legal tender, Bloomberg reports. The president said on X that his account saw “irregular” activity, indicating “a possible unauthorized access.”