(Kitco Commentary) - In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the recent retreat in gold and silver prices and why the current market action aligns with long-term seasonal expectations. He also discusses why the pullback may be temporary and how CPM Group’s earlier forecasts are holding up so far this year.
Jeff then looks at the sharp rise in platinum prices and the speculative trading and pre-tariff activity causing it.
The video also covers important U.S. economic data, including the latest GDP revisions, personal income and spending numbers, and their implications for inflation and interest rate policy.