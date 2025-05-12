Staying ahead of the Precious Metals markets has never been easier. Get the Blue Line Futures Precious Metals Chart Pack today by registering here:
https://bluelinefutures.com/precious-metals-chart-pack/
(Kitco Commentary) - Phil Streible, The Chief Market Strategist with Blue Line Futures, discusses Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum, and other commodity topics. Tune into today's Metals Minute for key levels and actionable trade ideas covering your favorite Precious Metals, overnight developments, and what to watch for every trading day.