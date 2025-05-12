(Kitco Commentary) - In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian provides a market update on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices; the forces shaping current market moves; and CPM Group's projections of where prices may go from here.
He discusses the recent strength in silver and the sharp rise in platinum and palladium, explaining how much of the movement has been driven by speculative activity and short-term investment flows rather than fundamentals like fabrication demand.
Jeff also looks at several viewer questions, addressing inaccurate claims about CPM Group’s silver outlook and misunderstandings around COMEX default risk and German central bank gold repatriation.