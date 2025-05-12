In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group shares a detailed update on the precious metals markets, focusing on the recent price pullbacks in gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper. He explains why these declines reflect a temporary setback, and why CPM Group expects higher prices in the future.
Jeff discusses the role of investor profit-taking, clarifies misconceptions about physical tightness in the platinum market, and looks at what the data actually shows about ETF flows, delivery activity, and Chinese imports. He also touches on copper’s volatility in response to conflicting tariff announcements, and why recent U.S. GDP figures are more concerning than headline data suggests.