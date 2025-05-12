BTC Tags TBO Fast Line but Stalls Below Resistance

Bitcoin had a solid close yesterday, finally tagging the daily TBO Fast line after printing a TBO Close Long last Friday. Despite this, volume remains weak and OBV is trending down. A recent 4h TBO Close Short adds short-term bearish pressure, but the upward slope of the daily TBO Slow line reinforces the macro bullish trend. Still, BTC remains under resistance, suggesting more sideways chop until price can push out of the Cloud.

Ethereum Gains Strength as It Challenges Resistance

ETH continues to lead, working on testing TBO Resistance at $3,724. A new Open Long is forming on the 4h, and while volume has dropped compared to previous weeks, the Slow line remains bullish. ETH/BTC is also pushing resistance at the 0.382 Fib level, and if ETH breaks out, it could spark a broader ALTcoin rally. The shift from BTC to ETH leadership is a notable sentiment reversal compared to recent years.

Stablecoin Dominance Charts Confirm Bearish Macro Trend

Combined stablecoin dominance just printed a third TBO Close Long on the 4h, adding to the bullish reversal signals seen recently. Still, the daily TBO Slow line continues curling downward, pointing to a bearish macro. STABLE.C.D agrees, printing a new Close Long and working on a second. Despite these early reversal signals, the overall trend suggests stablecoin dominance is likely to fall further, which supports a bullish crypto market.

Dominance Charts Flash Widespread Reversal Signals

BTC.D continues drifting down toward TBO Support at 61.42% but remains relatively sideways on the Slow line. Top 10 Dominance, TOTALES.D, TOTALES, TOTALE50, and TOTALE100 all printed new TBO Close Shorts, while OTHERS added a fourth — clear signs that ALTs are poised for another leg up, assuming BTC doesn't break down.

ALTs Lighting Up With Signals Across Timeframes

XRP, SOL, LINK, and NEAR all printed new 4h TBO Close Shorts. DOGE broke above resistance but hasn't shown explosive price action yet. SHIB sits just above resistance, and LTC, despite a red close, now has a curling daily Slow line and a strong 4h setup. ETC is working on a weekly TBO Close Short — a rare and long-term bullish reversal signal. Other names showing strength include KAS, ENA, and SPX6900, which could pierce resistance soon.

Memecoins and Micro Caps Join the Bounce

PENGU confirmed fan line support and is now targeting the 0.786 Fib. SYRUP is climbing after multiple Close Shorts. GRASS remains stalled but may bounce soon. BEAM is waking up following its Bullish Divergence Cluster. PUMP hit the 0.382 Fib retracement but is showing signs of exhaustion, while HEX is targeting the July scam wick after two new divergence signals.

Momentum Shifting — But Stick to the Plan

Bitcoin remains in bearish consolidation, but the sheer number of bullish reversal signals firing on the 4h charts is hard to ignore. The signs are there — the market is preparing for another move higher. But this isn’t the time to abandon a trading plan. Stay disciplined, take profit on the bounce, and prepare for volatility.

