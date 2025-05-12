In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update on precious metals and discusses the 'ideas' of a Comex default and gold price reset.

He looks at the recent moves in gold and silver prices, explaining why silver’s performance has lagged gold and why claims of a silver shortage are fabricated. Jeff also discusses the reality of above ground silver inventories, investor selling trends, and the misinformation behind so called “silver deficits.”

The video also covers repeated claims of an imminent Comex silver default, outlining how the exchange actually functions, why a default is highly improbable, and the role of cash settlement in futures trading.

Jeff then discusses whether the U.S. Treasury could “reset,” the gold price, and what is being called for today, compared to historical revaluations under the gold standard.