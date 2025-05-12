Executive Orders Unlock Massive Crypto Potential

Two new Executive Orders from President Trump are sending waves through the crypto world. “Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans” aims to end political discrimination in banking, while the bombshell is “Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors.” This could open up hundreds of billions of dollars in retirement funds to crypto. Even a 1% allocation would mean a $10B injection — a huge catalyst for Bitcoin and the entire crypto market.

Bitcoin Closes Above Daily Cloud and Resistance

BTC responded immediately, closing up over 2% and reclaiming the top side of the daily TBO Cloud and resistance. This strong technical close mirrors the June recovery. A second TBO Close Short triggered on the 4h before the move, and the liquidation of $54M in BTC shorts and $180M in ETH shorts confirms the strength of the breakout. The macro trend remains bullish, and we’re likely heading toward $120K and beyond — though it won’t happen overnight.

ETH Takes the Lead: Price, Volume, and Fib Breakouts

ETH closed up over 6%, reaching for the $3,900 local high and pushing ETH/BTC above the 0.382 Fib level — a significant resistance break. TBO Breakout Clusters are forming on the 4h, and another breakout looks imminent. ETH is clearly leading the market now, and that shift historically signals an upcoming altcoin season. ETH’s momentum is a key bullish signal for the broader market.

Dominance Levels Flip Bullish for ALTs

Combined stablecoin dominance closed below the daily TBO Cloud, while a fourth TBO Close Long printed on the 4h, confirming bearish strength. Bitcoin dominance fell -1.09% and is at key bear flag support. If it breaks lower, expect a significant move in ALTs. ETH.D, OTHERS.D, and TOTALES.D are all breaking resistance and showing Breakout Clusters — clear signals that capital is rotating into altcoins.

ALTs Surge Across the Board as Sentiment Shifts

XRP is up 11% after SEC case closure. SOL, DOGE, SUI, LINK, and XLM are pushing through resistance or back above their Clouds. APT flashed a weekly Bullish Divergence Cluster — a rare and powerful signal. ETC is close to doing the same.

MNT printed a third TBO Breakout and is up 20%. SPX6900 reclaimed strong bullish status, and even meme coins like FLOKI and FARTCOIN are rebounding. ETH leadership is unlocking momentum for the entire market.

Weekend Rally In Sight — Stick to the Plan

With BTC breaking above the Cloud, ETH leading, and altcoins flashing breakout signals, this market is heating up fast. But as always, stay level-headed. Stick to your trading plan. Secure profits on the way up. We’re not out of the woods, but this is the most bullish setup we’ve seen in weeks.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.