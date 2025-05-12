Gold markets experienced significant turbulence on Monday as President Donald Trump's clarification on precious metals tariffs sent prices tumbling toward $3,350 per ounce. The president's announcement that gold would not face import duties provided relief to traders who had been grappling with uncertainty following a controversial US Customs ruling that threatened to impose substantial tariffs on precious metals imports.

The volatility began with a US Customs ruling that declared 1-kilogram and 100-ounce gold bars imported from Switzerland would be subject to a 39% tariff. Under prevailing US tariff rates, this punitive measure would have extended to gold bars from any country, creating widespread concern about the future of global gold trade flows. The initial ruling, first reported by The Financial Times, sent gold futures to new record highs as markets priced in the potential for dramatically increased import costs.

However, the celebration was short-lived. Following Trump's informal announcement on Truth Social that gold would not be subject to tariffs, the precious metal experienced a sharp reversal. As of 5:10 PM ET on Monday, gold was trading down $64.50, or 1.87%, at $3,393.70, with active trading continuing as market participants digested the policy clarification.

The whipsaw price action created extraordinary volatility in gold futures, with the market creating a doji pattern on 15-minute candlestick charts and establishing a trading range of nearly $55 within a single 15-minute period.

Historical Context and Previous Policy Actions

This latest development echoes similar policy moves from the Trump administration's previous term. In April, during what the administration termed 'Liberation Day,' precious metals were exempted from import duties, resulting in a $100 decline in gold spot prices and effectively collapsing the premium gap between New York Comex futures and London bullion. That gap had previously widened due to expectations of possible trade duties on bars and ingots, ultimately drawing record quantities of precious metal into the United States.

The impact of these policy shifts extends beyond immediate price movements to affect physical gold storage patterns. US warehouses approved for Comex delivery have seen their gold stockpiles decline approximately 14% from their April peak, though over 70% of the year's opening inventory remains in storage, indicating continued robust demand for physical gold holdings.

The potential tariff had significant implications for global precious metals trade networks. Switzerland, which serves as a critical refining hub accounting for nearly 70% of global capacity, faced what the Swiss Precious Metals Association described as a "crippling" 39% charge. The association warned on Friday that such tariffs would "negatively impact" the flow of physical gold worldwide, potentially disrupting established supply chains and trading relationships.

