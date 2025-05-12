The truth about free analysis and commentary

Before we dive in, I want to thank you for being part of our premium member community. You already know the value of disciplined, data-driven analysis — this article is here to reinforce why our approach works so well, and to give you talking points you can share with friends or colleagues still relying on "free" market analysis. Think of it as a behind-the-scenes look at why your membership consistently gives you the edge, even when the public only sees part of the picture.

This year alone, our members' accounts have been making new all-time highs while the stock market has struggled. We perfectly timed the market, exiting our stock positions on February 26th, avoiding the 19.32% drop that followed, and even taking a position to continue growing while the market fell. Then on May 2nd, we re-entered stocks, then closed the QQQ position with a 15+% gain a couple of months later. This isn't luck — it's the result of following a complete, proven system that adapts to every market stage.

In today's world, investors are surrounded by free market content. YouTube videos, podcasts, TV interviews — thousands of voices sharing what they think is going to happen next.

This can feel like a gift. After all, why pay for insight when there's so much available for free? The reality is that free market commentary is not the same as a complete trading system and guidance.

That gap between information and execution — is where most traders and investors either protect their wealth or lose it.

Recently, one of my own members raised a question about this difference, and it sparked a discussion worth sharing with both paid members and followers who've been watching from the sidelines.

1. A paid member question that started the conversation

Many long-term members understand why parts of my daily videos are posted publicly. But if you're new, it's fair to wonder why.

Ronhicks – Paid Member: "Hello, I have a question about the daily videos being posted. Many of us are paying roughly $3,000 annually for your advice. However, the exact video is being posted online for free. Several people I work with are questioning why I am paying for something they get for free daily. Granted on the buys and sells they are not getting the information to the penny as I am as a paying customer. I noticed when Brian was filling in for you, he was not posting the videos."

Longtime member Greg jumped in: Gregbowyer – Paid Member:"I've been here 1 1/2 years. Chris posts some of his videos on YouTube for marketing, but he never posts free videos that have specific buy/sell recommendations. The recommendations are the value of his service."

Member Janet added one more important detail:

Janetlecamp – Member: "Also available to members (and not the public) are the training videos. The value of that training is incredible. So many questions are answered once the underlying analysis is understood. Not overstating this at all!"

2. When free YouTube opinions become very expensive

This is one of the most common mistakes in the trading world — taking an opinion, no matter how well-reasoned, and treating it as a complete action plan.

A market opinion is like a weather forecast: it tells you conditions, but it doesn't tell you exactly how to navigate them. Without knowing where to enter, where to exit, how much to risk, and what to avoid, you're making guesses.

And in the markets, guessing can cost a lot of money.

@beachsnowbumsocal3146: "Unfortunately Chris, listening to you has cost me multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars."

This wasn't about my members-only trades. It was about a viewer acting on public commentary instead of following the exact price action, triggers, and position sizing from my members-only alerts — the critical details you get that make the difference between frustration and consistent results.

My reply to this comment:

"I'm truly sorry to hear that — losing money is never easy. I always make it clear that the free videos are for educational purposes only, not for placing trades. Without the exact entry, exit, and position sizing from my member alerts, it's essentially trading on opinions rather than a tested plan. That's why I encourage traders to follow a complete, proven strategy — whether mine or another they trust — rather than relying on high-level commentary alone."

As another viewer pointed out: "You have to pay to play." – @detailone978

3. Why free videos are "education and homework" — not a trade plan

Public videos are designed for education and market awareness. They highlight patterns, risks, and possibilities. They're "homework" — meant to prepare your thinking, not execute your trades.

Here's how one viewer summed it up:

@Pocornboy: "Chris I'm a huge fan. Keep up the good work. I think the one downfall with your analysis is that people can't profit from it. You keep saying that you're managing positions and following price; that things could swing up or wreck longs-. I think you need to make it a point that you're flexible depending on how the market reacts. These end of day analysis is just homework for what to look out for. People can only make money following your analysis if you go live and show them what's happening. I've been glued to your videos but the more recent ones have been kind of pointless."

My reply to this comment:

That's exactly right — the free videos are there to help people understand the bigger picture and prepare for possible scenarios. But they're not a live trade feed. For members like you, I provide the exact triggers, profit targets, and risk management rules in real time so you can act with confidence and precision. Both have their place, but your membership is what turns knowledge into action.

4. The skepticism about paid investment newsletter

In an industry where some bad actors have burned investors, it's natural to be cautious about paying upfront for a year.

But short-term "test drives" don't reveal a system's true value. Real investing strategies need to be experienced across multiple market stages.

@Vinny1USA: "Anyone who asks for the subscription payment for the entire year upfront are usually doing something shady, companies who have no free trials of their product most probably trying to hide a poor product."

5. Why does this all matter

The difference between free analysis and a complete trading system is simple: one keeps you aware, the other keeps you protected and growing.

As a paid member, RB put it:

"If followed properly, your analysis keeps us on the right side of the big calls. If I didn't listen, we'd be down about £250k. Now I want it to fall further so I can see how much I've NOT lost and then ride the trend back to new highs."

That's the power you experience as a member — having the right information at the right time, with the guidance and discipline to follow it correctly. It's why so many of you have avoided big drawdowns while others are still trying to recover.

The deeper takeaway & choice every investor faces

At the heart of all this is something deeper than videos, signals, or analysis.

It's about what you truly want from your investing life.

Most active investors aren't chasing another market prediction — they're chasing the freedom that comes from knowing their money is protected, growing, and working for them without constant stress.

They want:

Clarity in a noisy market where everyone has an opinion

Confidence that they're on the right side of major market moves

Consistency so they can grow wealth without riding gut-wrenching drawdowns

Control over when they step in, when they step aside, and how much risk they take

Calm so they can enjoy life, sleep well, and focus on what matters most

That's why what I do — and what thousands of my members do — is different from how most investors operate. We don't trade based on feelings, headlines, or guesses. We follow a proven, repeatable process that adapts to every market stage and takes the emotion out of decision-making.

And the choice is always yours. You can keep navigating the markets with scattered information and high-level opinions — hoping your gut calls it right.

Or, you can do what myself and thousands of savvy investors do: follow a system designed to protect capital during downturns, grow it during uptrends, and give you the kind of peace of mind that makes investing feel like a steady, predictable journey.

The markets will always move. You've chosen to be ready for them — positioned with a complete system that protects capital, grows wealth, and gives you the freedom to focus on what matters most.

This year's performance says it all: avoiding a 19.32% decline, growing our portfolio while the market fell, and locking in gains of 15%+ when conditions turned in our favor. That's the difference between reacting to the market and being ahead of it.

If you're reading this as a free follower, remember — these moves weren't guesses, and they weren't shared publicly in real time. They were executed with precision inside our member community. If you want your portfolio to experience the same protection and growth, the choice is clear.

If you're a member, share this with a friend who's still navigating the markets alone. They'll quickly see why you're playing a different game entirely.