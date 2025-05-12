Gold futures staged a modest recovery on Tuesday, snapping a two-day losing streak as investors digested mixed signals from the July Consumer Price Index report and recalibrated their expectations for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The precious metal found support after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released inflation data that painted a nuanced picture of price pressures in the U.S. economy. While the year-over-year headline inflation figure came in below economists' consensus forecasts, core inflation registered 3.1%, exceeding expectations and highlighting persistent underlying price pressures.

This mixed inflation backdrop proved catalytic for gold, as markets interpreted the data as reinforcing the case for Federal Reserve easing in September. The CME FedWatch tool now indicates a 94.4% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the September Federal Open Market Committee meeting, representing a significant increase from the 88% probability priced in prior to the CPI release.

The shift in monetary policy expectations weighed heavily on the U.S. dollar, which declined 0.43% to settle at 98.07 on the dollar index. This dollar weakness served as the primary catalyst for gold's recovery, as the inverse relationship between the greenback and dollar-denominated commodities reasserted itself.

Gold futures for December delivery closed at $3,399 per ounce, posting a fractional gain of 0.17% or $5.90. The modest advance helped the metal recover from intraday lows of $3,379.10, though trading volumes remained relatively subdued as investors continue to assess the evolving monetary policy landscape.

The precious metal's performance underscores its continued sensitivity to interest rate expectations and dollar movements. As the Federal Reserve approaches what could be its first rate cut since the pandemic-era easing cycle, gold appears positioned to benefit from both lower opportunity costs and potential currency debasement concerns among investors seeking portfolio hedges.

