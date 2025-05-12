BTC Surges to $122K, Then Pulls Back to Fill Gap

Bitcoin had a volatile day, first jumping to $122K and then pulling back to fill the CME Gap at $118K. With the gap now closed, BTC appears set to return to $122K and potentially push past the $123K ATH. Despite failing to close above TBO Resistance, the daily TBO Cloud remains strong bullish, with the TBO Slow line continuing its aggressive upward slope. Volume also exceeded the yellow MA line, confirming strong demand. On the 4h, BTC respected historical TBO Resistance at $122K. Additionally, a timely TBT Stop Loss Hunting Alert reminded traders of incoming volatility, which played out with a short-term dip.

ETH Chart Stays Bullish Despite Open Gaps

ETH still has an open CME Gap at $4,098, but its chart remains extremely bullish. Strong daily volume, a healthy TBO Cloud, and rising OBV and RSI all support a continued uptrend. ETH/BTC also looks solid despite a recent 4h Bearish Divergence — the Slow line still trends strongly upward on both timeframes. ETH is clearly leading the market, reinforcing the case for altcoin strength ahead.

Stablecoin Dominance Sends Mixed, but Mostly Bullish Signals

Combined Stablecoin Dominance spiked during yesterday’s pullback but remains just above support. The macro trend, as shown by the TBO Slow line, is still bearish — a bullish sign for risk assets. While a new 4h TBT Bullish Divergence could lead to a short-term bounce in dominance, the STABLE.C.D chart is respecting broken support as resistance, which supports the bullish thesis for ALTs.

BTC Dominance Drifting Lower Toward Bear Flag Completion

BTC Dominance (BTC.D) closed green but is still well below previously lost support. If it drops again, it would complete the bear flag structure. While the daily TBO Slow line hasn’t turned down yet, it’s curling — and weekly signals already show two TBO Close Longs, indicating more downside is likely. This creates space for altcoins to outperform, especially if ETH continues leading.

ALTs Show Resilience and Bullish Setups Across the Board

Many altcoins showed signs of bullish continuation despite volatility. XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, and LINK all held key support or retraced to TBO levels, setting up for bounces. SUI remains strong despite pulling into the Cloud, and BCH continues to respect bullish patterns. LTC sits just under historical resistance, while UNI and CRO are making impressive moves. A few warning signs appeared on CRO and MNT, with TBT Bearish Divergences on the 4h, but macro trends remain intact.

Small Caps Flash Mixed Signals, But Momentum Persists

MNT, APT, and BONK saw bearish divergences or breakdowns, but others like ENA, FLOKI, and PUMP continue to look strong. LDO showed extremely bullish volume, while UNI, CRO, and PENGU are also showing leadership potential. Even names like SPX6900 and QNT are managing their pullbacks without breaking macro structure.

Degen Sector Choppy but Recovering After Heavy Pullbacks

Coins like FARTCOIN and WIF are bouncing from TBO Support or printing bullish TBO signals. HNT and ZORA remain highly volatile, with ZORA still in an extremely bullish trend despite signs of exhaustion. FLOKI, PUMP, and BONK all face resistance, but a few names like JUP, LDO, and NEXO are setting up for renewed momentum if buying returns.

Dips Are Opportunities, But Only With a Plan

Altcoins may continue to experience volatility, but many charts remain bullish in structure. The key is to treat dips as part of the uptrend, using DCA strategies and protecting profit. Don’t underestimate how high prices can go — but prepare for both outcomes with discipline.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.