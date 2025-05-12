In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update on precious metals and addresses some of the recurring myths and misconceptions surrounding the silver market.
He looks at recent price moves in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, explaining the factors behind short-term volatility and how political and economic developments are shaping investor demand. Jeff takes a close look at claims of silver shortages, breaking down the difference between real market deficits and the misleading “mining deficit” narratives.
He also discusses inventory levels in New York, London, and Shanghai, reviews key inflation data, and offers context for why market fundamentals, not hype, are likely to drive prices over the coming months.