Flipping the Negative into a Positive

If you follow my free videos on YouTube, you've probably seen the comments.

"Every day is the turning point."

"Permanent bear."

"Gonna get wrecked if you listen to him."

Some people throw these around as criticism. But to me — and to my members — it's a badge of honor.

Because what they call "perma bearish" is actually paying attention to risk, having an exit plan, and being ready for the next major downturn that could wipe out years (or decades) of gains for unprepared investors.

And here's the irony…

Even when I sound bearish, my trades can be fully long and making money — because I follow price and confirmed trends, not my opinions.

In fact, some of the harshest "permabear" comments may actually come from a place of frustration. It's not easy watching someone you've labeled bearish ride the market higher while you sold too early and are sitting on the sidelines, missing the rally, or worse — bought inverse ETFs or put options and have bet against a rising market. That's when FOMO and resentment can kick in.

The truth is, my cautious tone is never meant to keep you out of a strong trend. It's meant to keep you prepared for when the market inevitably turns — while still taking full advantage of the upside in the meantime. I actually shared a very emotional post and about my free market analysis and how a follower lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Why the Bearish Tone Exists

I've been where most overconfident investors will eventually end up — broke and blindsided.

20+ years ago, I blew up three trading accounts. I went bankrupt in my twenties. I went from living in an 11,000 sq/ft house with fishing ponds, a squash court, a wakeboarding lake, a paintball field, and I competed jumping horses… to losing it all.

It was a painful, humiliating, and expensive lesson: The market doesn't care about your confidence, your opinions, or your gut feelings.

That's also when I became a pilot — and learned the power of following checklists, systems, and routines to make life and investing predictable.

Now, I treat investing the same way I treat flying: always plan for worst-case scenarios, because once you're in one, it's too late to start thinking about what to do.

On a side note, I just got a remote control DHC-2 Beaver seaplane to play with on the calm mornings and evenings on my dock. I'm with my best man from my wedding, Jesse, with whom I grew up building and flying model nitro-powered planes together, but we are both also real pilots as well. More on this in another post!

The Reality: I'm Bearish in Tone, Bullish in Profits

I often have a bearish view on stocks — but I'm bullish in other areas: commodities, currencies, bonds, yields.

I might say I think the market is topping…

…but if price is trending up, we're long and making money.

This year alone:

Exited stocks Feb 26th — avoided a 19.32% drop.

Profited while the market fell in March/April.

Re-entered May 2nd — closed the last portion of QQQ for a 15%+ gain.

That's not "permabear trading." That's trend-following with risk management.



Why So Many Misunderstand It

Most free followers…

Hear the tone and assume it's the position.

Don't listen and watch closely enough to see what I'm actually doing.

Ignore that my "bearishness" is simply mental preparation for when the market finally turns.

They think in binary: bullish or bearish. I think in contingencies:

"If the trend stays up, we stay long."

"If price confirms a reversal, we get out early."

"If the market crashes, our risk protection rules kick in and we own something that profits while stocks fall."



This mindset is what keeps members' accounts safe — and growing — through bull markets, bear markets, and everything in between.

The 4 Reasons Being "Perma Bearish" Protects You

We Pay Attention to Risk of Loss

Most investors are obsessed with returns. We focus on risk first — because avoiding major drawdowns is the key to long-term compounding. We Have an Exit Plan

Hope is not a strategy. Every trade has a defined exit, so we never "ride it down" hoping for a rebound. We Profit From Falling Markets

When others are in shock watching their retirement accounts shrink, we're positioned to grow. We Still Follow Price, Not Opinions

My personal belief that the market may be topping doesn't override what the charts are telling us. If price is bullish, we stay bullish. Period.

For Paid Members – Why This Is Your Advantage

If you're reading this as a member, you know the benefits:

You get the real-time trade alerts that match the actual trend — not just my thoughts.

You're protected from emotional decisions because we have predefined plans.

You've seen first-hand how our "bearish mindset" saved us from big drops — and even turned them into gains.

For Free Followers – Why You're Missing the Point

If you only watch my free videos, you're getting my market thoughts without my trade actions.

That's like hearing a weather forecaster say, "Storms are possible," but never finding out whether the planes took off or stayed grounded.

The bearish tone is your warning to get a plan in place before the next financial reset.

If you wait until it's obvious… it's already too late.

Concluding Thoughts:

Call me a permabear if you want. I'll take it as a compliment.

Because my job isn't to make you feel good about staying long until your account gets crushed. My job is to:

Keep you thinking about risk.

Get you out before major damage.

Position you to profit no matter what direction the market takes.

And that's exactly what we do here, year after year.