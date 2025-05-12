Market participants entered Thursday with heightened expectations following this week's encouraging Consumer Price Index data, which had rekindled optimism for monetary policy easing in the latter half of 2025. However, the Producer Price Index release delivered a sobering reminder that inflationary pressures remain persistent at the wholesale level, creating ripple effects across commodity markets and challenging the prevailing narrative of imminent rate cuts.

Inflation Data Delivers Unwelcome Surprise

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Producer Price Index for final demand surged 0.9 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, a sharp acceleration from June's flat reading and May's 0.4 percent increase. On an annualized basis, the index advanced 3.3 percent for the twelve months ended in July, marking the largest year-over-year increase since the 3.4 percent rise recorded in February 2025.

Perhaps more concerning for policymakers was the core PPI measure, which excludes volatile food, energy, and trade services components. This closely-watched indicator climbed 0.6 percent in July, representing the most significant monthly advance since March 2022's 0.9 percent surge. Over the twelve-month period ending in July, core final demand prices increased 2.8 percent, underscoring the breadth of inflationary pressures beyond headline categories.

Gold's Technical Picture Deteriorates

The precious metals complex bore the brunt of the market's reassessment following the PPI release. Gold futures experienced a sharp $30 decline in the four hours immediately following the data, reaching an intraday low of $3,375.50 before recovering modestly to settle at $3,382.30. This selloff represented the second consecutive failure for gold futures to establish a foothold above the critical 50-day simple moving average, currently positioned at $3,416.

The 50-day SMA has served as a reliable support level during gold's notable corrections in April and May, making its current role as resistance particularly significant from a technical analysis perspective. The metal now finds itself testing support at the $3,375 level, which coincides with both Thursday's session low and the 100-day simple moving average.

Gold's relationship with this longer-term moving average has been notably robust throughout 2025. Futures contracts have traded above the 100-day SMA consistently since mid-January, spanning an eight-month period interrupted only briefly last month. The spot gold market has demonstrated even greater resilience, maintaining a streak above its 100-day SMA at $3,302.17 throughout the entire year. Spot gold currently trades at $3,335.58, maintaining a modest $13 premium above this technical threshold.

Over half of Thursday's 0.60 percent drop attributable to U.S. dollar strength. The Dollar Index advanced 0.43 percent, though it remains near multi-year lows last seen at the transition from 2021 to 2022.

Market Paradox Emerges

A puzzling disconnect has emerged between gold's price action and broader market sentiment. Despite the hot PPI print, the CME Group's FedWatch tool continues to price in a 90 percent probability of a September rate cut, suggesting fixed income markets remain convinced of the Federal Reserve's dovish trajectory. Risk assets, including equities, have largely recovered from their initial post-PPI weakness, yet gold has failed to participate in this rebound.

This divergence raises questions about gold's current positioning within investor portfolios and whether the precious metal's traditional role as a hedge against both inflation and currency debasement is being challenged by evolving market dynamics.

