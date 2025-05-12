Bitcoin Reaches New ATH With Strong Technicals Across the Board

BTC closed above its previous all-time high at $123k and wicked as high as $124,474 as the new candle began. The daily chart remains strongly bullish, supported by an aggressively rising TBO Slow line, volume exceeding its moving average, and RSI returning to overbought territory. OBV is also nearing a bullish cross. Two new TBO Breakouts on the 4h and the end of the Stop Loss Hunting alert reinforce this breakout momentum.

ETH Inches Toward ATH as ETH/BTC Shows Strength

ETH gained 3.46% yesterday and is steadily closing in on its own all-time high. Despite some hourly Bearish Divergence signals, the broader structure remains strong bullish across all key indicators, including a developing TBO Breakout on the weekly. ETH/BTC remains elevated and nearly touched the 0.5 Fibonacci level, with the next targets at 0.618 and 0.786. If it reaches the latter, it could mark the peak of the current market cycle — a 63% move from current levels.

Stablecoin Dominance Drops While Dominance Charts Flash Green for ALTs

Combined stablecoin dominance dropped another 2% yesterday with RSI falling under 25, and a third 4h TBO Breakdown appeared. The 4h chart now shows a strong bearish trend, and a breakdown of current support would likely coincide with another rally for BTC and ETH. BTC Dominance stayed flat despite BTC's new ATH — unusual, but bullish for ALTs, especially as the daily TBO Slow line begins curling downward.

Top 10 and ALT Dominance Charts Support Broad-Based Rally

Top 10 Dominance regained its bullish stance, closing above the TBO Cloud. OTHERS.D is also looking strong bullish, and ETH Dominance continues to surge. The real signal, however, is from TOTALES.D, which put in a fresh TBO Breakout Cluster on the 4h and a close above TBO Resistance on the daily. This points to a broad-based crypto market rally. Even though TOTALE50.D and TOTALE100.D are lagging slightly, they are likely to follow TOTALES.D higher.

Total Market Cap Rally Suggests More Upside Before September Pullback

The daily TOTALES chart looks phenomenal — OBV is rising, Volume is increasing, and the TBO Slow line is pointing upward. The next Fibonacci Extension target at 4.4T implies a 13% total market cap gain. If reached by the end of August, it could precede a pullback in September. TOTALE50 and TOTALE100 are also showing bullish setups, with potential 4h breakouts in progress and strong volume signals building.

ALT Signals Stack Up Across the Board

OTHERS printed a third TBO Breakout on the 4h and closed above the golden 0.618 Fib level — a significant technical feat. TOTAL3ESBTC is working on a second weekly TBO Close Short, historically a bullish signal for ALTs. BTC and ETH strength combined with these developments signal that everything is set to go higher across the market.

Altcoins Deliver Confirmations, Breakouts, and New Highs

SOL, BNB, and ADA all showed significant moves. ADA broke overhead resistance and is printing a second 4h TBO Breakout. LINK pierced long-term resistance, and XLM looks ready to follow XRP’s lead. DOGE lacks confirmation, while BCH, LTC, and TON continue slow but steady climbs. CRO, ENA, and PEPE show short-term warning signs, but remain technically intact.

Now Is the Time to Stick to the Plan and Stay Focused

Markets are frothy and exciting, but this is the phase where traders make the majority of their profits. Use trading plans, manage risk, and stay disciplined. Keeping a portion of positions open for major moves is key. The most explosive phase is ahead, and it’s critical to execute well to maximize gains.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.