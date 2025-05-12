In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; and also focuses on silver surpluses, deficits, and their impact on prices.
Jeff explains the relationship between investment demand and silver prices, and looks at how investor buying and selling shape above ground inventories and influence prices.
He also looks at broader economic indicators such as U.S. producer price index, industrial production, retail sales, and the U.S. dollar, providing context for the current market environment, and to help viewers understand some of the methodology behind CPM Group research.