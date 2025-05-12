(Kitco Commentary) - Gold continues to exhibit exceptionally low volatility in the absence of significant market-moving headlines, with the precious metal forming its fourth doji or spinning top candlestick in the past five trading sessions. These technical formations typically emerge during periods of market indecision, characterized by minimal price movement between opening and closing levels.

During overnight trading, gold futures breached a critical technical threshold by moving below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA).

This breakdown coincided with the metal reaching an intraday low of $3,368, marking the lowest price level for gold futures since August 1st. However, the bearish momentum proved short-lived, as gold initiated a recovery rally within the same hour of breaking below the technical support level.

The subsequent six-hour rally lifted gold to its session high of $3,402.80, demonstrating the market's ability to quickly reverse from oversold conditions. This price action suggests underlying support remains present despite the technical breach.

Since establishing the daily high, gold has gradually surrendered its earlier gains and moved into negative territory for the session. The most significant development from a technical perspective is gold's apparent trajectory toward closing below the 100-day SMA. Such a close would represent a meaningful shift in the technical landscape, transforming what was previously a support level into potential resistance going forward.

This technical reversal could have implications for near-term price action, as traders and algorithmic systems often adjust positioning based on moving average relationships.

Financial markets demonstrated minimal reaction to today's meeting between the U.S. President and Ukrainian President, suggesting that current geopolitical developments are not serving as primary drivers for precious metals pricing. This muted response indicates that market participants are looking beyond immediate geopolitical headlines for directional cues.

Market attention remains firmly centered on future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions. The upcoming Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, scheduled from Thursday, August 21st through Saturday, August 23rd, represents the next major catalyst for gold pricing. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to deliver remarks on Friday during the 43rd annual symposium, with market participants anticipating insights into the Fed's policy trajectory.

The symposium historically serves as a platform for significant policy communications, and Powell's commentary will likely provide crucial guidance regarding interest rate expectations and economic outlook, factors that directly influence precious metals valuations.

Gold's current consolidation phase reflects a market in waiting mode, with technical levels and Federal Reserve communications likely to determine the next directional move. The potential flip of the 100-day SMA from support to resistance warrants close monitoring, as does the market's response to any policy signals emerging from Jackson Hole.

