After reaching all-time highs in late April and again in August, Gold futures have entered a multi-month consolidation phase. Prices have fluctuated within a $250 trading range. While recent headlines have been bearish, Gold remains one of the most optimal hedges for the combination of a declining economy along with rising inflation for the duration of 2025.

Prices declined after the US inflation data lowered market expectations for a significant 50-basis-point cut in September. Further liquidation may occur due to decreasing geopolitical risks from progress and concessions made by both sides in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Daily Gold Chart

While this sell-off has been uncomfortable, our benchmark target for December Comex Gold Futures is $3,600/oz by the end of 2025, with even greater upside if further economic deterioration occurs in the labor market while inflation remains elevated, reaffirming the current stagflationary environment. We believe that investor demand will remain strong, driven by ETF flows and solid central bank demand as de-dollarization/fiat currency trends continue.

For risk management purposes, the first significant level of support remains $3,325, followed by $3,250. We believe that a breakout above $3,450 opens the door for a retest of $3,500, followed by a possible extension up to $3,575. Seasonal tailwinds towards the end of 2025 and renewed expectations of interest rate cuts in 2026 further reaffirm our upside target of $3,600 and beyond in Q1 2026.