In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a market update on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, and discusses how government borrowing and debt impacts private sector lending.

He looks at recent price movements in precious metals and why markets are waiting for signals from the upcoming Jackson Hole symposium, and indications of interest rate changes from the Federal Reserve. Jeff explains why gold and silver prices could move sharply in either direction depending on how the Fed’s remarks are interpreted, and discusses CPM's views.

The video concludes with a look at U.S. federal debt, its historical growth, and the question of when government borrowing begins to squeeze out private sector credit. Jeff explains why there is no single definitive threshold, but notes that rising deficits and mounting debt add long-term risks for businesses, consumers, and the financial system as a whole.