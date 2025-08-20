Caveat Emptor

In his monograph “A Short History of Financial Euphoria”, economic historian John Kenneth Galbraith observed, "For practical purposes, the financial memory should be assumed to last, at a maximum, no more than 20 years. This is normally the time it takes for the recollection of one disaster to be erased and for some variant on previous dementia to come forward to capture the financial mind.”

It has been almost 20 years since the Global Financial Crisis restored a measure of sobriety to the financial markets. It is our thinking that the current cycle of market mania is due for a comeuppance. Resistance to a reality check is baked into the “buy the dip” conventional wisdom. Galbraith writes in “The 1929 Parallel” (Atlantic, 1987), “There is a compelling vested interest in euphoria even, or perhaps especially, when it verges, as in 1929, on insanity.” As noted by Walter Bagehot in Lombard Street (1873), “All people are the most credulous when they are most happy.”

Timing a financial market reversal, while imprecise, is aided by the historical fact that ebbs and flows of mass psychology are repetitive, go to extreme levels and reverse under the weight of their exhaustion. The markers of what constitute a “danger zone” are consistent. The forgotten champions of mortgage-backed securities (2007), dot-com startups (late 1990s), the “nifty fifty” stocks of the 1970s or investment trusts of the 1920s have much in common with today’s proponents of the MAG 7, crypto and the AI revolution. The signs include extreme market concentration, leverage and delusional extrapolation of the benefits of whatever happens to be the current craze.

In the following note, we prescribe for those afflicted by financial market derangement syndrome, or FMDS, a healthy dose of contrarian thinking and defensive positioning including high levels of cash and gold bullion. For those wishing for stronger countermeasures to generate positive investment returns from FMDS, we suggest significant exposure to precious metals mining equities.

Gold Equities: Still Undervalued and Under-Owned

Despite the strong year-to-date performance for gold bullion (25.35%)1 and precious metals shares (52.65% with dividends reinvested),2 investor participation remains scant. To measure current investor participation and positioning, we look to the number of shares outstanding in the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which has declined 20.37% year-to-date and 32.86% since 2020. Mining stocks, despite an 85.47% increase in the gold price over the past five years and an even greater rise in profit margins, have lagged gold conspicuously, gaining only 51.82% over the same period.

For gold miners, the approximate industry-wide profit margin has increased from $647 per ounce in Q1 2024 to approximately $1,700 in Q2 2025, a gain of 168%.

Figure 1: Gold Miners Profitability Has Risen Significantly (2024-2025E)

Sources: (1) Average Gold Price: Bloomberg XAU Curncy, (2) AISC: Bloomberg Intelligence (BI METG: Precious Metal Mining Dashboard), (3) Q2 2025E for AISC is based on Sprott's estimate.

Gold miners are generating record profits and cash flow. Their balance sheets are flush. Industry leaders, including Newmont Corporation and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, are promising to return surplus capital to shareholders. Share buyback announcements and dividend hikes are listed in Appendix A. At the recent Rick Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Agnico Eagle CEO Ammar Al-Joundi stated that he “would rather give money back” than chase marginal deals.3 Newmont has generated proceeds of $3 billion after tax from asset divestitures over the past year and announced share buybacks of $3 billion in July 2025.

Blockbuster earnings reports are becoming commonplace, in many cases well above sell-side research consensus. We strongly believe there is more good news to come as the third quarter average gold price (quarter-to-date) already exceeds the second quarter average gold price by $54 per ounce. Fear of a sustained drop in the gold price, if that is the reason for the absence of investor enthusiasm, is misplaced.

Sell-side analysts continue to play catch-up with their earnings forecasts and price targets. Ingrained “bunker mentality” from a decade of poor performance in the mining sector seems to be preventing forceful advocacy of a pro-miners investment thesis from those who should be its champions.

While not standard, attention to shareholder accountability in terms of per-share metrics is increasingly evident. Useful per-share stats would include earnings, cash flow, reserves and production. Investor presentations that disclose per-share information include Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., Alamos Gold Inc., Kinross Gold Corporation and Dundee Precious Metals Inc., to name a few. The key investment rationale for gold mining equities is leverage to the movement in the gold price. In a bull market for the metal, gold bulls want a quantification of that torque. Discussion of that connection was virtually non-existent five years ago.

The lack of interest in precious metals miners seems as inexplicable as it is unsustainable. Strong fundamentals, along with extreme investor disinterest, suggest that mining stocks are likely to continue to outperform all other S&P sectors, as they have over the past twelve months. It is the table we have been pounding, endlessly it seems, since the most recent leg of the gold bull market commenced during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figure 2: Gold Miners Have Outperformed All S&P Sectors over the Past 12 Months as of 6/30/2025



Source: Bloomberg. Data as of 6/30/2025.

Gold Bullion vs. Miners

The investment case for gold bullion, in its least controversial form, rests on the prudence of portfolio diversification. Those benefits are amply demonstrated by dispassionate historical analysis. It is a sensible argument that appeals to conservative, adult instincts. Accessibility, once challenging, has been eased for equity investors by the profusion of ETF wrappers.

Mining stocks, a logical subset of the diversification tool kit, get failing grades when it comes to judicious exposure. The bad rap includes a (now ancient) history of juvenile capital allocation decisions, volatility, illiquidity and a business model that disturbs the planet’s surface, not to mention mainstream aversion to the rationale for a gold bull market’s very existence. Bullion is to gold miners as hamburgers are to abattoirs. "Portfolio diversification” is just a polite euphemism for protection against currency depreciation and bear markets. While bullion may provide a safe haven, the miners could provide torque to events for which the markets are improperly positioned.

The Next Gold Price Catalyst: Financial Market Dysfunction

A token gold allocation of 2% to 3% is, in our opinion, just a "CYA" acknowledgement of the possibility of market adversity while remaining asleep as to any likelihood or timing. Predicting the precise turning point in the bull equity market is, of course, a hazardous exercise with many past misfires by well-regarded observers. In our opinion, however, there is strong evidence suggesting the onset of a bear market is nigh including extremes of valuation, technical analysis, investor psychology and behavior, and hyperactive retail participation.

A multitude of valuation red flags is covered here (Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, 7/16/2025):

The charging-bull crowd can surely use such continued operating momentum, with the S&P 500 Index changing hands at 22.3 times forward earnings, compared with 5-year and 10-year average valuations of 19.9 and 18.4 times, respectively. Other indicators point to an historically stretched market, with the S&P 500 Index perched at 3.29 times trailing sales, the highest since at least 1990 and nearly one full turn above that seen at the peak of the dot-com bubble. The free cash-flow yield crouches at 2.76%, near February’s post-Lehman Brothers low of 2.71% and compared with a 4.19% average reading over the past 10 years, while the 1.23% dividend yield undercuts the 1.26% yield seen during risk appetite on record. In turn, average cash levels have ebbed to 3.9% from 4.2% in June, approaching February’s 3.5% (which marked the lowest reading on record dating to 2010) and triggering a sell signal from BofA’s in-house trading model."

More broadly, the FT Wilshire 5000 Index4 commands an aggregate market value near $62 trillion, equivalent to just over 208.1% of U.S. GDP. Famously dubbed the Buffett Indicator,5 that metric elicited the following commentary from the Oracle of Omaha to Forbes in December 2001: 'If the ratio approaches 200%—as it did in 1999 and a part of 2000—you are playing with fire.' The stock market’s sterling post–Liberation Day rebound has given a new boost to market morale, as Tuesday’s release of the latest Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey shows the biggest three-month rise in Don’t look down.

A valuation red flag not mentioned in Grant’s is depicted in the Zero Hedge chart in Figure 3.

Figure 3. Return to Historic Heights

The percentage of global stocks trading above 10x EV/Sales has reached the highest level in history, surpassing both the Dot-Com Bubble and the 2021 meme mania.