Fear & Greed Index Flashes "Fear"—A Bullish Reset?

The Fear & Greed Index dropped to 44 yesterday, signaling a shift into "Fear" territory—a potential market reset, especially during bull cycles. Despite the dip, $BTC closed the day +1.24%, with key signals brewing on lower time frames. The 4h chart showed a TBO Breakdown, followed by higher lows on RSI—similar to the pattern that preceded the August 3rd bounce. With another TBO Close Short expected soon, BTC may be preparing for a continuation move upward.

Ethereum’s Bounce Sparks Market-Wide Rally

ETH bounced strongly off $4,060 and printed a bullish engulfing candle, closing up over 6%. Not only is it back above the daily TBO Cloud, but it also broke and retested overhead resistance on ETH/BTC. Combined with strong volume and daily RSI momentum, ETH is clearly leading. Stablecoin Dominance dropped -2.60% and printed bearish RSI signals—indicating falling fear as traders rotate capital back into risk-on assets. STABLE.C.D also printed multiple 4h TBO Breakouts and Bearish Divergence signals, reinforcing the bullish case for ETH.

Bitcoin and Dominance Charts Reflect ETH’s Strength

Bitcoin Dominance dropped -1.24% while ETH surged, pushing ETH.D up +3.77% in a single day—an unusually strong move. BTC.D's TBO Slow line continues to trend downward, confirming bearish momentum. Top 10 Dominance and OTHERS.D also responded to ETH's strength. TOTALES.D printed a TBT Bullish Divergence on the 4h, while its daily chart looks ready to push above the Cloud once resistance is cleared. All signs point to ETH’s price action lifting the broader crypto market.

Altcoins Rebound Behind ETH Momentum

Multiple ALTs joined the rally. BNB hit a new all-time high at $883 and printed two 4h TBO Breakouts. SOL, DOGE, ADA, LINK, and AAVE all posted strong closes, with LINK up 12% and ADA bouncing perfectly off the TBO Fast line. Even charts still stuck in the Cloud like XLM, UNI, and CRO are showing signs of recovery. More cautious charts like SUI, BCH, and TAO still face overhead resistance, but signals like TBT Bullish Divergences and historical bounces indicate upside potential if ETH continues leading.

Hidden Strength in Select Outliers

While some coins are flashing warnings (e.g., CRV, PENGU with multiple Close Longs), others like GRASS and MORPHO are flashing strong bullish signals. GRASS confirmed a TBT Bullish Divergence Cluster, and MORPHO printed two recent 4h TBO Breakouts. PUMP bounced 11.3% from TBO Support with rising OBV, and AERO closed up over 15%. Even ticker “S” is flashing bullish signals with three recent TBO Close Shorts, typically signaling local bottoms. The market looks primed for a rally—led by Ethereum’s strength.

