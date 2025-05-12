BTC Pulls Back, ETH Still in Control

Bitcoin had a slightly red day but is already showing early strength today. On the 4h chart, BTC printed a second TBO Breakdown—mirroring the early August dip. Traders are watching closely for TBO Close Shorts 🔶 to signal a bottom, but the real story is Ethereum. ETH has pierced overhead resistance multiple times and is back at $4,317.

A daily close above $4,340 would likely ignite a broader rally. ETH/BTC has already broken resistance, confirming ETH is leading the market.

Stablecoin Dominance Hints at Risk-On Shift

Stablecoin metrics show weakening dominance as traders move into riskier assets. Combined stablecoin dominance is still consolidating inside the daily TBO Cloud, but two TBT Bearish Divergences are forming on both the 4h USDT.D+USDC.D and STABLE.C.D charts. RSI on STABLE.C.D also shows a lower high—classic topping behavior. A drop toward TBO Support at 6.98% would support a broad market pump.

ETH Dominance Soars While BTC Dominance Crumbles

BTC.D continues to fall below its daily Cloud with a persistently curling Slow line—signaling strong bearish momentum. If BTC.D falls below 4h TBO Support at 59.29%, it could accelerate ALT growth. Meanwhile, ETH.D remains firmly bullish, unfazed by recent volatility. TOTALES.D is forming a second 4h TBT Bullish Divergence, and TOTALE50.D is flashing a TBO Close Short 🔶 near support—a hopeful reversal signal if ETH can lead the charge.

ALTs Await ETH Confirmation

SOL is setting up for a "bump and run" while DOGE and ADA linger with mixed signals. LINK must hold long-term resistance, and SUI still struggles below key support. BCH, LTC, and XMR are showing promising divergence signals, while TAO, MNT, and PENGU flash bearish warnings.

AERO is working on another daily TBO Breakout, and MORPHO just printed a 4h Breakout Cluster. OKB exploded after another token burn, up 400% since mid-August. The entire market hinges on ETH closing above $4,340 and the Fed delivering bullish news Friday. Until then, traders remain cautious but hopeful.

