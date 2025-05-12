In this presentation Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group reviews the market’s reaction to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech and what it means for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices. While gold and silver are still rangebound, Jeff explains why these moves may mark the start of the renewed longer upward trend for gold and silver CPM has been projecting to start in the final four months of this year.

The video also takes a deeper look at gold market mechanics, particularly countering nonsensical claims that millions of ounces are being “drained” from Comex depositories. Jeff explains how futures deliveries actually work and why ownership transfers do not equal physical shortages. He shows data from recent delivery activity to illustrate that these claims are erroneous. August gold deliveries are in line with normal market functions.

The discussion closes with broader commentary on U.S. economic pressures, labor force disruptions, and the importance of separating facts from myths when making investment decisions in gold and silver.