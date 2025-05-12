BTC Retraces to Key Macro Support

Bitcoin dropped to $109k amid nearly $800M in long liquidations across the market, echoing the sell-off that followed its previous all-time high at $124k. Despite the drop, BTC is testing the long-term support fan from 2023 again—respected multiple times before. The daily TBO Cloud places BTC in bearish consolidation, but the upward curl of the Slow line keeps the macro trend bullish for now. Hourly Stop Loss Hunting alerts suggest extreme volatility, so caution is key.

ETH Stays Above the Cloud, Still Leading the Market

ETH dumped with BTC, but unlike BTC, it remains above the daily TBO Cloud. A Bearish Divergence on the daily and a 4h TBO Close Long have invalidated Friday’s breakout. Still, ETH/BTC remains strong above the 0.5 Fib level. If ETH can hold above the Cloud, it should lead the market’s recovery again.

Stablecoin Dominance Signals Short-Term Fear

Combined stablecoin dominance (USDT.D + USDC.D) broke above long-term resistance, and STABLE.C.D pushed past 7.78%. But daily RSI failed to reach 70 in both cases, indicating overbought conditions without full conviction. These are typically short-term overreactions driven by fear. If dominance retreats, it would support a crypto bounce.

BTC.D Climbs, ETH.D Drops, But Top 10 Dominance Impresses

BTC.D rose 1.47%, bouncing with a daily RSI reset. ETH.D, on the other hand, plunged over 4%, but the broader Top 10 Dominance metric remains above the daily Cloud—a sign that strength in majors persists despite the pullback. A breakdown below 12.12% on this chart would suggest a deeper correction.

Altcoin Watch: Strength Will Lead the Rebound

TOTALES printed a third TBO Close Long 🔷—a bearish signal. TOTALE50.D and TOTAL3ESBTC also sold off sharply. Still, ALTs like SOL are flashing Springboard Bounce setups, and TOTALE50.D may be forming a “bump and run.” The key message: focus on strength. Coins that were already trending strong before the dump are the most likely to lead the bounce when momentum returns.

