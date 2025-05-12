BTC Hovering Below Resistance, Still in Bearish Consolidation

Bitcoin is showing mixed signals across time frames. On the 4-hour chart, BTC has pierced above short-term resistance several times and printed a TBO Close Short, but it hasn’t broken through. Meanwhile, the daily chart shows BTC stuck inside the TBO Cloud with volume below the moving average. On-balance volume remains bearish and RSI is neutral, suggesting weak momentum. Despite this, the upward curl of the TBO Slow line implies that the macro trend remains bullish. A TBO Open Short printed earlier this week opens the door for a possible TBO Close Short, signaling potential for reversal.

ETH Faces Pullback Risk but Maintains Bullish Macro Trend

ETH mirrors BTC in many ways. It printed a recent TBT Bearish Divergence Cluster and has seen volume and OBV decline. On the 4h chart, three TBO Close Longs have printed in four days, usually a bearish sign. However, ETH remains above its daily TBO Cloud, maintaining a strong bullish posture. ETH/BTC also looks solid, holding above the 0.5 Fibonacci Retracement level on the daily chart. A minor pullback for ETH is expected, but overall structure remains supportive.

Stablecoin Dominance Signals Growing Market Fear

Stablecoin dominance is rising, a bearish sign for the broader market. The daily chart has pierced above resistance and is threatening to move higher. If RSI exceeds its previous high of 71.37, altcoins could face further downside. STABLE.C.D is slightly more contained but also approaching overhead resistance.

Market Dominance Metrics Favor ALT Rotation

BTC Dominance remains strong bearish beneath the daily TBO Cloud, while ETH Dominance is still bullish, though momentum has slowed. SOL Dominance is growing fast, printing a TBO Breakout Cluster and reaching the highest levels since February. The Top 10 Dominance chart is strengthening each day, largely thanks to SOL.D’s rise. This shift suggests Solana could lead the next wave of altcoin momentum.

Breakout Setups Across Major Indices

The TOTALES and TOTALE50 charts are showing signs of bullish reversal on the 4-hour time frame, both printing multiple TBO Close Shorts. If this setup continues, it could lead to a broader market rebound.

Select ALTs Show Strength Despite Market Red

Solana is printing its third daily TBO Breakout and has reached a higher local high at $218. Volume, OBV, and TBO are all aligned bullishly. BNB may benefit from possible regulatory changes allowing U.S. citizens to trade on previously restricted exchanges. HYPE is showing more upside potential due to its lower price and strong chart structure. CRO has had a staggering 150% pump in just three days, boosted by political headlines and short squeezes. JUP and other SOL ecosystem coins may follow suit if SOL continues leading.

Hope Hinges on BTC Breakout

Despite red across most of the market, strength in select assets like SOL and CRO provides optimism. If BTC breaks above short-term resistance, it could support a broader market bounce, ease pressure on ETH, reduce stablecoin dominance, and trigger recovery across altcoins.

