In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at some of the latest developments in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium markets as August trading comes to a close. He discusses gold’s recent move to $3,500 and CPM Group’s track record of accurately calling intermediate price trends. Jeff also discusses hedging strategies for both producers and investors, explaining how to protect long-term holdings while managing short-term downside risks.

He then focuses on the U.S. economy, noting stronger GDP data and why unemployment and inflation figures complicate expectations for a September Fed rate cut.

The video concludes with the U.S. Geological Survey’s draft decision to add silver to its draft “critical minerals” list. Jeff explains why this designation is not immediately bullish for silver demand or prices, if ever, and why the classification will not drive government buying or lasting price increases at least anytime soon.