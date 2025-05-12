BTC Still Below Resistance, Consolidation Continues

Bitcoin continues to knock on the door of short-term resistance, testing it multiple times without breaking through. On the daily chart, BTC remains in bearish consolidation within the TBO Cloud. RSI is neutral, OBV is weak, and volume continues to underwhelm. The only bright spot is the upward slope of the TBO Slow line, suggesting the macro trend remains bullish. Until BTC decisively breaks above resistance, the rest of the market will remain shaky.

ETH Weakens But Setup Still Holds

ETH closed deeper inside the daily TBO Cloud, with declining volume and sideways OBV. A third TBT Bearish Divergence on ETH/BTC raises red flags, but both ETH/BTC and ETH.D have historically rallied after similar divergence patterns. If BTC can break resistance, ETH is likely to follow with greater strength. However, ETH also printed a Bearish Divergence on OTHERS.D, suggesting short-term weakness across alts unless BTC rallies.

Dominance Charts Paint a Mixed Picture

Stablecoin dominance printed a daily doji, possibly signaling exhaustion. RSI remains under 70, hinting at weakening momentum. BTC.D remains in strong bearish mode, but Top 10 Dominance fell below support, a bad sign for alts if it doesn’t recover. SOL.D remains a standout, slowly turning green and printing recent TBO Breakouts. While 4h TBO Close Longs suggest caution, the daily trend looks bullish, and SOL could lead the next leg up if BTC clears resistance.

Total Market Cap Charts Reflect Potential Reversal

TOTALES.D printed a daily doji, possibly mirroring a stablecoin dominance pullback. If so, a market-wide bounce is likely. TOTALE50.D is just under support, and TOTALE100.D took a hit yesterday, but overall macro structure remains intact. TOTAL3ESBTC and OTHERS/BTC printed Bearish Divergences, so the altcoin market is on thin ice until BTC leads a clear reversal.

TradFi: Gold Pops, DXY Drops, Risk-On Looming?

The DXY broke down last week, likely on expectations of a Fed rate cut. S&P Futures held above the daily TBO Cloud. The VIX saw a major drop in TBO Resistance, suggesting reduced fear. Gold hit a new ATH at $3,508, but its rising price might reflect deeper economic concern heading into the next Fed meeting.

Altcoin Overview: Strength, Weakness, and Reversal Setups

XRP confirmed a TBO Open Short and made a lower low. BNB is holding the Fast line—watch for a Springboard Bounce. SOL looks ready for another bounce, supported by rising dominance. TRX, ADA, LINK, and BCH all show signs of weakness, printing TBO Close Longs or falling deeper into consolidation. HYPE, XLM, ENA, BONK, and PUMP stand out as relative strength leaders. KCS confirmed a second TBO Breakout, and ACT experienced a sharp drop likely due to liquidation. ZORA continues to flash reversal signals.

Conclusion: BTC Must Break Resistance

Everything hinges on BTC closing above resistance. If it can do so, ETH will likely surge, stablecoin dominance will fall, and alts—especially those in the SOL ecosystem—could rally hard. Until then, caution remains warranted.

