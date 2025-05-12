(Kitco Commentary) - Gold futures delivered their most impressive single-day performance since April 21st, surging $83.40 to establish a new all-time record high of $3,602.40 as of 5:33 PM ET. This remarkable rally represents the continuation of a broader bullish trend, with gold futures advancing in six of the past seven trading sessions. The December futures contract for gold is currently fixed at $3599.50, after factoring in today’s gain of $83.40.

What makes this surge particularly noteworthy is its occurrence alongside a strengthening U.S. dollar, which gained 0.66% on the same day. Traditionally, gold and the dollar maintain an inverse relationship, making this synchronized rise an intriguing market anomaly that warrants deeper examination.

Central Bank Accumulation Drives Structural Demand

The precious metal's ascent reflects a fundamental shift in global reserve management strategies. Spot gold (XAUUSD) reached an all-time high of $3,528 on Tuesday, driven largely by unprecedented central bank accumulation worldwide. According to Crescat Capital macro strategist Tavi Costa, foreign central banks now hold a greater percentage of gold than U.S. Treasuries in their international reserves for the first time since 1996.

This milestone represents a significant departure from the post-Cold War consensus that favored dollar-denominated assets as the cornerstone of international reserves. The shift suggests a growing desire among central banks to diversify away from dollar dependency, potentially reflecting concerns about currency volatility, geopolitical tensions, or long-term fiscal sustainability in developed markets.

Monetary Policy Expectations Fuel Optimism

Another major catalyst behind gold's rally centers on evolving Federal Reserve policy expectations. Market participants are increasingly confident that the central bank will implement a 25-basis point rate reduction this month, with current pricing reflecting a 91.7% probability of such action. This represents a notable increase from 86.4% just one day prior and 87.8% a week ago.

The growing conviction around rate cuts helps explain the unusual phenomenon of gold and the dollar rising in tandem. While a stronger dollar typically pressures gold prices, the prospect of lower interest rates reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold. Additionally, rate cuts often signal economic uncertainty or policy accommodation, both of which tend to enhance gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset.

