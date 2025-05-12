In this presentation Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group continues the discussion about silver’s new designation in the USGS draft list of critical metals. He explains why this label has been misinterpreted by many and why critical materials should not be confused as strategic military materials. Jeff looks at the difference between “critical” and “strategic” metals, showing how silver has not been essential to U.S. defense stockpiles since at least World War Two.

He also addresses the role of silver in solar panels, EVs and new battery technologies, and the economic and technological limitations that prevent massive new demand from materializing. Jeff demonstrates how investors can separate hype from fact and why speculative claims about government stockpiling or military consumption are misleading.

The presentation concludes with a discussion of the the importance of being an intelligent investor. Using CPM Group’s historical track record, Jeff shows how CPM Group's buy/sell recommendations since 1980 have significantly outperformed simple buy-and-hold strategies in both gold and silver. He also shares some of the returns clients have benefited from while taking CPM Group's advice and services.