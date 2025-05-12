BTC Breaks Resistance, Market Sentiment Improves

Bitcoin successfully closed above short-term overhead resistance, printing two TBO Close Shorts on the daily. This triggered a broad market lift, despite BTC still being stuck in bearish consolidation inside the TBO Cloud. Volume has increased, and OBV may cross above its moving average, but the move is cautious. ETH failed to follow through, closing up just 0.28%, showing weakness in volume and positioning. This stalled the bullish reversal pattern for ETH/BTC and ETH.D.

Solana Dominance Surges as ETH Stalls

SOL.D is quickly becoming the new market leader, gaining dominance while ETH.D remains flat and BTC.D saw only a modest uptick. This rotation suggests growing confidence in SOL over ETH. OTHERS.D remains below resistance with a recent TBT Bearish Divergence still in play, but TOTALES.D printed a TBO Close Short after two Bullish Divergences—historically a bullish reversal combo. TOTALE50.D and TOTALE100.D are close to confirming breakouts, pointing to renewed strength for altcoins even if BTC stalls.

TradFi Wobbles, Gold Soars as Fed Uncertainty Grows

The DXY continues to fluctuate, re-entering the daily Cloud and reflecting macro indecision. PMI data rose only slightly, and the S&P printed a fresh TBT Bearish Divergence. Major US indices took a hit, and the VIX is trending toward 20. Meanwhile, Gold hit another all-time high at $3,547, with daily RSI reaching 88.56. This surge signals mounting caution around the Fed’s upcoming meeting in mid-September and traditional September volatility in equities.

Altcoins Print Bullish Reversals—Again

SOL delivered a perfect TBO Springboard Bounce, closing up 6% to resistance. Many alts are mimicking reversal patterns seen in early August. XRP, ADA, and dozens more are printing Bullish Divergences followed by TBO Close Shorts—an extremely favorable signal.

ADA, XLM, SUI, AVAX, DOT, and PEPE, among others, have either touched August lows or dropped slightly below, but their setup is almost identical to the last major rally. While crypto still feels fragile, this wave of reversals points to high upside potential in the short term.

Short-Term Optimism, But Eyes on September Fed Meeting

Despite BTC’s breakout and broad reversal signals across alts, the market remains in a sensitive position. A potential short-term bounce could run through the next week, but likely won’t extend past mid-September. The upcoming Fed meeting on September 16–17 could cause renewed volatility. Until then, expect fast-moving rallies, especially in SOL and the altcoins showing reversal setups, but stay nimble.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.