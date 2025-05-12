Gold prices have surged to a record high of $3,549.40 per ounce, reflecting a 2.18% increase from the previous day's close of $3,477.54. This upward movement is driven by a combination of key factors, primarily expectations surrounding a potential Federal Reserve rate cut, a weakening U.S. dollar, and heightened geopolitical tensions. Gold, traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset, continues to benefit from increasing demand driven by these macroeconomic influences.

Gold price chart by Exness

A critical catalyst for the rally in gold prices is the market's anticipation of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its upcoming meeting on September 17, 2025. This rate cut is expected to provide support to riskier assets and further weaken the dollar, both of which benefit gold. Additionally, there is speculation that the Fed might take a more aggressive stance by lowering rates by 50 basis points, depending on the economic data that is released in the coming days. This has intensified investor interest in gold as a hedge against potential inflationary pressures and a weaker dollar.

The depreciation of the U.S. dollar by approximately 11% since President Trump’s return to the presidency has further fueled gold's attractiveness to foreign investors. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies, which increases demand and drives up prices.

President Trump's influence on U.S. monetary policy continues to play a pivotal role in the market. His pressure campaign against the Federal Reserve has created uncertainty in the financial markets, as investors are unsure about the Fed's stance on inflation and interest rates. While some believe that his comments and actions may push the Fed toward more dovish policies, others are concerned about the long-term economic consequences of such interventions. This uncertainty has driven investors towards gold as a more stable store of value amid ongoing volatility in global financial markets.

Adding to the demand for gold, recent economic data has shown mixed signals, with inflationary pressures persisting while growth indicators remain uncertain. The JOLTS Job Openings report, dropped to 7.18 million, undershooting the 7.38 million forecast and falling below July’s revised 7.36 million. . This weaker-than-expected print highlights a cooling labor market.

Another key factor contributing to the rise in gold prices today is the anticipation of dovish signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the continued political and economic tensions in the U.S. President Trump’s administration’s stance on tariffs and trade has added a layer of uncertainty to global markets. The U.S. administration’s decision to hold back on imposing additional tariffs on China while weighing the potential impact of Russia sanctions has left investors uncertain about the future direction of global trade. These geopolitical developments continue to add risk to the global economic outlook, pushing investors toward gold as a safe-haven asset.

Additionally, the upcoming U.S. Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) data due for release on Friday will be a critical point of focus. A strong jobs report could shift expectations for the Federal Reserve's actions in September, potentially leading to a reassessment of market conditions and putting downward pressure on gold prices. On the other hand, a weaker-than-expected jobs report would likely reinforce the narrative for monetary easing, providing further support for gold prices. This data will be key in shaping the market’s view on the future path of interest rates and will influence investor sentiment toward gold.

In summary, gold’s record price surge is underpinned by a mix of global economic factors, including anticipation of a Fed rate cut, geopolitical uncertainty, and persistent inflation concerns. The ongoing pressure on the U.S. dollar and increasing demand from central banks further supports gold's rally. While economic data in the coming days, such as the U.S. NFP report and statements from central bank leaders, will likely influence the direction of gold prices, the overall sentiment remains positive due to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. Investors will continue to seek gold as a safe-haven asset, and its price is likely to stay on an upward trajectory as long as these conditions persist.