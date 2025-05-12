(Kitco Commentary) - Following a remarkable surge to multiple record highs earlier this week, gold markets experienced a notable pullback Thursday as traders moved to capitalize on substantial gains. As of 6:40 PM ET December gold futures declined $17.30, representing a 0.48% decrease, with extended-hours trading adding another $4.20 to losses, bringing the precious metal to $3,598.40.

Despite Thursday's retreat, gold's performance continues to demonstrate exceptional strength across broader timeframes. The yellow metal has posted impressive gains of 2.34% for the current week and maintains a remarkable 36.24% advance year-to-date, underscoring the sustained investor appetite for the traditional safe-haven asset.

From a technical perspective, Thursday's decline approached but did not breach critical support levels, suggesting underlying bullish sentiment remains robust. The session's low point came within a dollar of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,572.40, calculated from gold's recent rally. The swift recovery from this technical threshold indicates that bullish forces continue to maintain control of market dynamics, with buyers stepping in at key support areas.

Silver markets paralleled gold's impressive performance trajectory, achieving a significant milestone by surpassing $42 per ounce intraday for the first time since 2011. The white metal's breakthrough represents a psychological and technical victory for precious metals bulls, marking the end of a prolonged period below this critical resistance level.

Silver demonstrated similar resilience to its golden counterpart during Thursday's broader precious metals retreat, declining only modestly alongside gold futures. Currently trading at $41.27, silver found support just above its own 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $41.03, further reinforcing the technical strength underpinning the precious metals complex.

The coordinated strength across both gold and silver markets, combined with their ability to find support at key technical levels during profit-taking episodes, suggests that the current precious metals rally may have additional room to run. While near-term volatility should be expected as traders continue to book profits from the substantial gains accumulated this year, the underlying bullish structure appears to remain intact across the precious metals sector.

