BTC and ETH Chart Signals Reveal Mixed Momentum

Bitcoin tagged the daily TBO Fast line, signaling a potential recovery bounce, with OBV crossing above its MA for the first time since June 24. However, BTC remains in bearish consolidation inside the TBO Cloud. The 4h chart lacks bearish signals, and BTC may resume its uptrend once it touches the 4h Fast line. A weekly TBO Springboard Bounce has also emerged.

ETH showed signs of life, moving above the daily Cloud, though it pulled back due to BTC weakness. ETH printed a TBO Close Short on the 4h, and ETH/BTC briefly bounced before falling again.

Stablecoin Dominance and Dominance Charts Hold Clues

Stablecoin dominance rose again as BTC pulled back, closing its 4h TBO Close Long. BTC.D remains strong bearish below the Cloud, with no reversal signals. ETH.D rallied 2% but remains inside the Cloud. SOL.D showed a brief spike and then pulled back, while OTHERS.D is still beneath resistance. TOTALES.D came close to breaking overhead resistance before retreating, though TBO Close Shorts on the 4h were closed.

OTHERS vs ETH: Reversal Signals Point to ALTs

Charts like OTHERS/ETH and TOTALE50/ETH are signaling potential rotation from ETH to lower-cap ALTs. OTHERS/ETH bounced at support from June and just printed a fresh TBT Bullish Divergence. The weekly chart is also showing a potential RSI Reset. These clues point toward outperformance from OTHERS versus ETH in the coming days. SOL is likely the next major mover, already printing bullish reversals, although its trend remains macro bearish with a descending Slow line.

SOL’s Strength Signals Rotation

While not explosive yet, SOL’s daily chart shows higher lows and consistent bounces. These are early signs of a trend change. Weekly RSI Reset already occurred, giving more weight to a bullish continuation. ETH and SOL are expected to rally alongside BTC, with SOL outperforming as dominance shifts. The broader market is set to pump through next week into Friday, followed by a temporary pullback driven by uncertainty ahead of the Fed’s decision.

Macro Outlook and Final Bull Run Projection

Expect red days on September 15–16 ahead of the Fed rate cut announcement on the 17th, followed by a euphoric rally and a final leg of the bull market.

I personally see BTC topping in mid-November around $150k and altcoins peaking by mid-December. Traditional cycle top signals may fail to appear this time, catching many off guard. The bear market is expected to start in mid-to-late December and bottom in December 2026 with BTC down 75% to around $37,500 and ETH down 80% to $1,000.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.