BTC Holds Key Support and Aims for $116K

Bitcoin confirmed its breakout after three daily closes above previous resistance and printed a higher low on the pullback to $109K. Despite remaining inside the daily TBO Cloud, BTC "closed" the prior TBO Close Short and looks ready to push higher toward $116K. While the setup is bullish, weekend volatility remains a wildcard. If sentiment holds, BTC should continue rising into next week.

ETH and ALTs Lag Behind, BTC Dominance Rising

ETH is underperforming despite BTC strength, still trapped inside the daily TBO Cloud with falling Volume and weakening RSI. ETH/BTC lost the 0.5 Fib and re-entered bearish consolidation. BTC Dominance is gaining momentum with a new TBT Bullish Divergence on the daily, suggesting altcoins may continue to bleed in BTC pairs. Meanwhile, ETH.D and SOL.D are beginning to soften, and stablecoin dominance is rising—a cautionary signal for broader market risk appetite.

ALTs Still Struggling, but Rotation from ETH to OTHERS Brewing

OTHERS.D remains beneath resistance, and TOTALES.D has yet to reclaim overhead resistance. Still, TOTALE50.D is pressing higher, and weekly charts like OTHERS/ETH and TOTALE50/ETH are showing bullish divergences and potential RSI resets. These signals suggest a coming rotation from ETH into lower-cap alts, especially SOL, though the short-term edge still favors BTC.

ALT Signals Mixed, Risk-On Environment Ahead of Fed

XRP, ADA, SUI, and ETC are still waiting on follow-through after printing bullish signals. Charts like SEI, MNT, and ENA show constructive setups with clear targets, while KCS and SOL have flashed minor bearish divergences.

FARTCOIN and MORPHO are showing potential reversal setups, but carry higher risk. All eyes are now on the Fed’s announcement on September 17. Until then, expect strength into midweek followed by a brief pullback before the likely pump on rate cut confirmation.

