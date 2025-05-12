In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at the latest U.S. jobs report and its impact on gold, silver, and other precious metals. With gold spiking above $3,640 and silver moving over $41, Jeff explains why investors should expect continued volatility, including the possibility of a short-term pullback. While long-term, the drivers of gold and silver remain firmly in placed due to economic weakness, political dysfunction, and growing investor anxiety.
The conversation then moves to COMEX delivery data, silver inventories, and platinum and palladium market activity. Jeff shows how speculative flows and contract rolls create short-term price swings.
Jeff concludes the video by cautioning investors to examine how their precious metals holdings are allocated, and to consider the source of their market advice.