Gold's recent performance has been nothing short of extraordinary. The December 2025 gold futures contract has posted gains in eight of the last nine trading sessions, with the most recent decline occurring on Monday, August 25. Since Tuesday, August 26—when gold opened at $3,410.80, prices have surged to $3,677.60 as of 5:15 PM ET on Monday, September 8, representing a remarkable gain of $266.80 per ounce.

Monday's impressive rally of $37.80 propelled the December futures contract to $3,677.60, establishing a new all-time record closing price. This advance was driven by a combination of dollar weakness and strong buying interest from market participants. The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.29% to 97.46, providing additional tailwinds for the precious metal.

Fundamental Drivers Supporting Gold's Rally

Multiple fundamental factors have converged to create exceptionally bullish sentiment for gold. Market participants are positioning ahead of what appears to be a near-certain Federal Reserve rate cut at the upcoming FOMC meeting scheduled for September 15-16 — the first reduction since December of last year.

Friday's employment report delivered sobering news that has intensified expectations for monetary easing. The data revealed that job creation decelerated dramatically in August, with only 22,000 new positions added, falling well short of the 78,000 jobs economists had forecast. More concerning were downward revisions to prior months, showing the economy actually shed 13,000 jobs in June, marking the first monthly decline since December 2020.

The unemployment rate also deteriorated, rising from 4.2% in July to 4.3% in August. This deterioration signals genuine concerns that the previously resilient job market is beginning to weaken under pressure from elevated borrowing costs and slowing economic activity.

According to the CME's FedWatch tool, there is an 89.4% probability that the Federal Reserve will implement a 25 basis point rate cut, reducing the benchmark Fed funds rate from the current range of 4.25%-4.50% to 4.00%-4.25%.

Spot Gold Reaches Historic Milestones

Spot gold's performance has been equally impressive. On Friday, the metal opened at $3,545.40 and closed at $3,586.55, posting a gain of $40.68 or 1.37%.

Monday's session proved even more remarkable. Opening at $3,591.61 during Asian trading (Sunday in the United States), spot gold closed in New York at $3,635.85, representing a daily gain of $49.31. This marked the first time gold has reached and sustained levels above $3,600, setting yet another historical record. As of current pricing, spot gold has gained $21.22 (+0.59%) and is fixed at $3,634.92.

The Path to $3,700

While spot gold remains approximately $60 away from the next psychological milestone of $3,700 per ounce, the December 2025 futures contract is tantalizingly close to this significant price level. The convergence of dovish Federal Reserve policy expectations, dollar weakness, and deteriorating economic indicators suggests gold may have the momentum to breach this threshold in the near term.

The precious metal's ascent reflects growing investor confidence in gold as both a hedge against monetary debasement and a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainty. With technical momentum firmly established and fundamental drivers remaining supportive, gold appears well-positioned to continue its remarkable rally.

