BTC Retreats After Brief Break Above TBO Fast Line

Bitcoin managed to close slightly above the daily TBO Fast line but quickly gave up that move. A new TBT Stop Loss Hunting Alert has triggered cautious sentiment, signaling potential short-term volatility. BTC remains primed to hit $116K this week, but short-term resistance around $113K and declining volume suggest upward momentum may be sluggish. OBV and Volume remain weak, while the daily TBO Cloud continues to offer macro bullish support.

ETH Underperforms as Volume and RSI Fall

ETH remains trapped in the daily TBO Cloud despite testing overhead resistance. OBV is trying to curl up, but price action continues to lag behind BTC. ETH/BTC has slipped back into bearish territory with several 4h TBO Breakdowns, and dominance continues to weaken. Short-term downside is possible, especially if BTC dips further. The silver lining: a future BTC breakout could pull ETH higher alongside it.

Dominance Shift: SOL and ALTs Gain Steam

Stablecoin dominance saw several intraday pierces of support but remains technically bullish for now. Bitcoin Dominance is flat, while ETH.D is dropping, and SOL.D is gaining ground.

OTHERS.D just printed a TBO Breakout and could follow up with another, signaling strength in low-cap ALTs. TOTALES.D broke overhead resistance, while TOTALE50.D has been leading the charge since Friday with a strong TBO Breakout Cluster. Expect continued strength in ALTs unless BTC takes a sharper turn.

ALTs Flash Bullish Signals Across the Board

A large number of altcoins are showing bullish setups: XRP, SUI, ENA, PEPE, TAO, NEAR, VET, BONK, SEI, FET, SKY, and FLOKI are all printing TBT Bullish Divergences or TBO Breakouts.

Coins like HYPE and PENGU are rallying on increased volume. Even volatile charts like FARTCOIN and GRT are showing positive reversals. However, PUMP, OKB, and a few others are flashing warning signs with bearish divergences and declining RSI.

Conclusion

Despite a shaky BTC and looming FUD risk before the Fed meeting next week, the broader crypto market—particularly low- and mid-cap alts—continues to show strength. Just like in early July, we’re seeing a growing list of bullish reversals and breakouts. Stay nimble and expect some volatility, but don’t ignore the signs of a broader rally in progress.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.