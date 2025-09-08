In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the latest developments in gold and silver markets and CPM Group's short term projections for the precious metals. He then discusses silver inventories and whether they are really being “wiped out.”
Jeff explains why claims of disappearing supply are misleading, reviewing COMEX, London, Shanghai, ETFs, and coin holdings. He also looks at today’s stockpiles and compares them to historic levels, showing that inventories are significantly higher than in past decades.
The video concludes with a discussion about distinguishing fact from hype in precious metals markets, and the importance of relying on fact based information and analysis.