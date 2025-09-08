BTC Faces Resistance But Aims Higher

Bitcoin continues to battle resistance at $113,500, closing red yesterday despite a promising push. The expectation remains for BTC to break higher with a short squeeze, possibly reaching $116k by week’s end. Pullbacks or weekend CME gaps remain a concern, but each dip leading into November should be viewed as a buying opportunity.

ETH Remains Suppressed Despite Bullish Hints

Ethereum printed its fourth TBO Close Short on the 4h while still trapped below overhead resistance and inside the daily TBO Cloud. The TBO Slow line is trending upward, offering longer-term optimism, and a TBT Bullish Divergence on the 4h ETH/BTC chart could indicate ETH leading a breakout ahead of BTC. Still, ETH remains in bearish consolidation until a daily close above the Cloud confirms the shift.

Dominance Trends Favor ALTs

Combined stablecoin dominance hit a new local low, while Bitcoin Dominance has returned to daily TBO Support. These signs point to increased bullish momentum for altcoins. SOL.D continues to surge, and OTHERS.D printed a second daily TBO Breakout. TOTALES is on track to close above the daily TBO Cloud, with TOTALE50 and TOTALE100 both showing strong signals, and TOTAL3ESBTC added its third breakout, reinforcing the bullish case for ALTs.

SOL and ETH Pairs Confirm Rotation to ALTs

Several ETH and BTC dominance pairs are painting a clear rotation to smaller-cap coins. TOTALE50/ETH is above the Cloud, OTHERS/ETH is pushing higher, and OTHERS/BTC printed a textbook TBO Breakout Cluster. SOL/ETH also showed a bullish OBV cross alongside a TBO Open Long, further supporting this altcoin-driven rally.

Mid- and Low-Cap ALTs Stealing the Spotlight

XRP, ADA, and LINK are all pressing into overhead resistance again, while HYPE broke another ATH with eyes on $63. SUI continues to show resilience, holding the 0.618 Fib level with RSI pushing higher. BCH, SHIB, ENA, and PEPE also display strong setups, along with TAO and MNT.

More ALTs Printing Bullish Signals

NEAR looks ready for a push to TBO Resistance. ONDO is pumping unexpectedly, and APT is setting up for a rare third weekly TBT Bullish Divergence. POL, RENDER, IP, SEI, and STX are all trending higher or working toward breakout levels. CRV, SPX6900, and PUMP are testing resistance fans, while FARTCOIN and GRT are seeing renewed volume and movement.

Final Push for ALT Rally Continues

The market is clearly favoring altcoins this week. Focus remains on quick profit-taking with mid- and low-cap alts, while leaving room for continuation trades in case this breakout runs further.

