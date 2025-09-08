BTC Gains Momentum Above Resistance

Bitcoin had a strong close yesterday, finishing 2% higher and pushing toward the top of the daily TBO Cloud. On-Balance Volume is holding above its moving average, and BTC closed above the resistance fan at $113,500. These local highs are now reversal targets, with the next big resistance at $117,430. A move to $116k remains the short-term target.

ETH Breaks Out But Needs Confirmation

Ethereum is finally showing signs of strength after moving above short-term overhead resistance and climbing into the daily TBO Cloud. A close above the Cloud would shift ETH into strong bullish mode. A recent TBT Bullish Divergence on ETH/BTC has hinted at this move, even if the ETH/BTC daily chart still looks weak overall. ETH outperforming BTC in the short term could support broader upside.

Stablecoin and Dominance Metrics Support ALTs

Stablecoin dominance continues to decline, closing below short-term support at 7.78%, which is a very bullish sign for altcoins. BTC Dominance remains bearish below the Cloud, with the Slow line pointing down. ETH Dominance is up 1% today and continues to mirror ETH’s price behavior, reinforcing the potential for an ALT surge.

Total Market Strength Building Fast

SOL Dominance is pushing higher despite ETH gaining more attention. TOTALES.D is near the top of the Cloud, and TOTALES officially closed above it yesterday. This marks a strong shift in market momentum. TOTALE50 is also rising, and TOTALE100 has held above resistance for three straight days, confirming a new bullish phase.

Top ALTs Showing Strength Across the Board

XRP continues to climb with two days above resistance. SOL, despite slowing, remains very bullish on key indicators. DOGE just confirmed a long-term breakout after three days above resistance. LINK is back at resistance with low volume, while HYPE keeps printing new ATHs. SUI, AVAX, LTC, and XLM are all printing bullish setups and TBO confirmations.

Mid- and Micro-Caps Join the Breakout Party

DOT, PEPE, TAO, MNT, APT, PENGU, POL, VET, SEI, FET, TRUMP, and others are flashing breakout signals or strong follow-through. Notably, PUMP hit its TP for 50% profit, FARTCOIN confirmed a breakout, and QNT printed its first daily divergence since April. TST’s 43% spike with massive volume adds to the frenzy. This market is clearly favoring aggressive ALT plays across the board.

Learn my strategies and the tools I use every day by visiting The Complete Cryptocurrency Investor by Mastering Assets.